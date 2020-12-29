The Family Man Season 2: Get ready for some good news as there is something interesting coming up in 2021. The second installment of The Family Man is coming! Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday announced the new season of his superhit Amazon Prime Video-based show. The release date has been mentioned in the poster and the audience needs to guess the right date. The time bomb’s digital meter shows 2021 on it indicating the new year ahead. If we see the poster in a clockwise direction from the right side then you will see the date – 1202, which means February 12, 2021. Also Read - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story Won Nothing at Filmfare OTT Awards And There's a Legit Reason Behind it!

Manoj Bajpayee who is seen playing the role of a middle-class man serving as a world-class spy in the show, took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the second installment of the thriller series. The poster sees a time bomb being tied to a gift box kept on a table, while pictures of Bajpayee and his co-star JK Talpade are also seen lying near it. While sharing the news, he wrote:”Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. #The FamilyManOnPrime’. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2 Release Delayed, Raj And DK Need More Time With VFX?

Take a look at the poster:

The new season of the show will see Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade as Sharib Hashmi taking on a bigger and deadlier mission. Ever since the release of season 1, The Family Man has received immense love, appreciation, and accolades from across the globe. The show has been created and directed by Raj and DK and will see Bajpayee and Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar.

The series also marks the digital debut of southern superstar Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar. The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The series plots Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father or a family man.