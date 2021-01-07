The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12. Taking to social media, Manoj shared another motion poster of the film and it will definitely leave the fans excited. Just like the previous season, this season will offer an intriguing plot and it continues from where it ended in the last season. Also Read - The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Goes International, Series To Be Dubbed in Foreign Languages

The video features intense-looking Manoj Bajpayee looking into the camera as a collage of Samantha Akkineni’s character emerges in the background.

The much-popular series will be going global this time. However, the makers are releasing the show in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for now. Manoj captioned it, “Official: #TheFamilyMan season 2 is releasing on February 12th. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. (sic)”

Earlier, the actor teased fans with another interesting poster that features a time bomb, newspaper cuts, and a few pictures of Bajpayee and other characters of the series.



The second installment will show Delhi’s fate as it hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack. On the other hand, Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension and finally, we will get to know what happened that night between her and Arvind. Srikant’s career will jeopardise as Kareem’s girlfriend will release the video in public containing the evidence regarding his death. We will know all about the mission Zulfiqar and many other twists that will be unfolded in this season.

The web series features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, among others.

Manoj Bajpayee is an action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

As all the characters from the previous season will reprise their role, the new addition to the show is Telugu star Samantha Akkineni. Speaking to Indian Express, director Raj Nidimoru said that she instantly said a yes. He was quoted as saying, “When we spoke to her (Samantha) for the first time, we told her that it is not a glamorous role and it will have a lot of action sequences. She didn’t take even a second and said, ‘I am up for it. That is exactly what I want.”

Speaking about The Family Man Season 2, Raj and DK said, “We are thrilled and excited to return to the world of The Family Man. The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. And we are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story that is, as compelling and engaging as the first season. The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is – when is season 2 coming. Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show. And our fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man.”

Excited for the new season?