Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 is all set to release on February 12. However, fans are wondering why there is a delay in releasing the season. Well, we have an answer to it now. As per the SpotboyE report, the season is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, and the other bigger reason is that the web series is going international as it is being dubbed in various foreign languages.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "One is, of course, is COVID, that villain of every show in 2020. But there is a bigger reason why Family Man 2 was delayed. It's because The Family Man 2 will be dubbed into various foreign languages by Amazon and released simultaneously across the globe, along with the original Hindi version."

As a part of Amazon's marketing strategy especially the huge response received in the first season, they decided to go international. The source further added, "The Family Man in Hindi was received well all across the globe even in Hindi. To widen its reach, Amazon has now decided to dub Season 2 globally."

A few days back, Manoj Bajpayee announced the second installment of the season and even announced the releasing date with an intriguing poster. The poster features a time bomb, newspaper cuts and few photographs of Manoj Bajpayee and other characters of the series.



The second season will continue from the major cliffhanger ending of season one. Delhi’s fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack, Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension and fans will finally know what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Srikant’s career will be in jeopardy as Kareem’s girlfriend will release the video in public containing the evidence regarding Kareem’s death and the current status of mission Zulfiqar will be revealed.

Manoj Bajpayee is an action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, among others.