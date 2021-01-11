The Family Man Season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee is all set to premiere on February 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Raj and DK, the web series is the most anticipated show of the year and the wait is almost over. The Family Man 2 is going bigger than Family 1 as it is being dubbed in foreign languages and the plot of the story is much more intriguing with deadlier villains. The viewers are wondering what will happen in the new season as season 1 ended on a cliff-hanger. And here we have a bit of a spoiler for you ahead. Also Read - The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee Shares Intriguing Motion Poster Featuring Samantha Akkineni, Series To Release on February 12

The Family Man Plot And Storyline:

Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Remember Moosa (Neeraj Madhav) who played the role of Srikant’s nemesis in season 1? Well, Samatha will be occupying his position in the National Intelligence Agency but there are deeper secrets within her and a double-faced personality. Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5 Calendar For January: 10 Movies And Shows to Watch Out For!

Here’s What Happened During The Finale Episode of Season 1:

Srikant and Talpade celebrate Moosa’s death while Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) and Milind (Sunny Hinduja) are stuck in a fun fight. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode. Also Read - The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Goes International, Series To Be Dubbed in Foreign Languages

The Cast of The Show:

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.

The Family Man Synopsis:

The official Family Man synopsis reads, “The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy.”

Revealing about season 2, Shreya Dhanwanthary said told India Today, “Well, Family Man Season 1, the last episode ends on my face, I am trapped in a chemical factory where a blast is about to take place. So you will know what happens in Season 2 in pretty much the first five minutes of the first episode.”

