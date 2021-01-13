Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 teaser is finally out, and as expected, it will leave you all thrilled and excited. The teaser offers a sneak-peek into Srikant’s stressed family wife where his wife Suchitra calls him constantly but in no vain leaving her worried. Srikant and Suchitra’s daughter complains about him leaving them because of friction in their marriage. It seems like Srikant is missing. However, by the end, we get a glimpse of Manoj where a person asks him ‘can I count you in?). The teaser ends with a quick shot of Samantha Akkineni dressed in ethnic clothes. Looks like, Srikant’s personal and professional life, both, will go for a toss. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Plot, Storyline Revealed: Here's All You Need To Expect From Manoj Bajpayee's Web Series

Sharing the teaser, Manoj tweeted, “Coming soon… next will be a trailer!!! For Now watch the teaser of #TheFamilyMan2. (sic)” Also Read - The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee Shares Intriguing Motion Poster Featuring Samantha Akkineni, Series To Release on February 12

The trailer of the much-awaited web series will release on January 19. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime on February 12.

The new season will start from the cliffhanger, from where season 1 ended. The plot of the series goes like this – Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) will return to the sequel with his struggle to stop the chemical attack and balance his personal and professional life. He will be pitted against a new antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni). Srikanth will also realise that Mission Zulfiqar is far from over. An uproar will be created in Srikant’s life after he will get to know what transpired between Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) in the hotel that night. Karim’s girlfriend has got hold of the video which is a piece of important evidence in proving Karim innocent. Once the video releases on social media, TASC Srikant will be accused of killing an innocent person. Amidst all this, the toxic gases of a chemical plant near Delhi leak along with the toxic gases tanker that is about to explode.

Revealing about season 2, Shreya Dhanwanthary said told India Today, “Well, Family Man Season 1, the last episode ends on my face, I am trapped in a chemical factory where a blast is about to take place. So you will know what happens in Season 2 in pretty much the first five minutes of the first episode.”

Family Man season 2 has an ensemble cast of Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, and Mahek Thakur, Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.

