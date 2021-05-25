Chennai: The problems for the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2 don’t seem to be dying even as the release date nears. After the show’s creators – Raj and DK – released an official statement on Monday assuring all that their series doesn’t insult any community, Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj wrote to the Centre seeking a ban on the series. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Controversy: After Vaiku Writes To I&B Minister, Makers Clarify 'Wait And Watch'

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday requested the Centre to take immediate action either to stop or ban the release of the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer, saying it depicted the Eelam Tamils in a "highly objectionable manner." Claiming there were "condemnable, inappropriate and malicious contents" in the serial, IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the trailer released by Amazon Prime Video on social media was aimed at discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu government seeks ban on The Family Man 2

“I would like to state that the above serial has not only hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu in large-scale and if allowed to broadcast, it would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in the state,” he said in a letter to Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

Thangaraj claimed the sacrifices of their long-drawn-out democratic battle have been intentionally undermined, and it could not by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a serial with any value for Tamil culture. “A serial loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value,” he said. “Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign,” he added.

The trailer of the series has already evoked strong and widespread opposition from the people of Tamil Nadu and political parties in the state, he said.

“While our brethren Eelam Tamils are struggling for decades to enjoy the fruits of equality, justice, peace, and dignity in the island nation, it is highly unwarranted for an organisation like Amazon Prime to undertake this kind of a smear campaign against the Tamils who are the builders of India as well as many nations across the globe,” Thangaraj said.

Official statement from The Family Man 2 makers Raj & DK

“Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.”

— inputs from PTI