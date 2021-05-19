The Family Man 2 Trailer is Out: The trailer of the much-awaited web series The Family Man Season 2 is out and this time, the excitement is double as Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari is not only seen as a National Intelligence Officer but also a husband who is trying to save his marriage. The Family Man 2 trailer starts with Manoj Bajpayee who is seen sitting in an office doing ordinary work to stay away from danger. He attends counseling sessions with his wife Priyamani to save their marriage. Also Read - Ahead of The Family Man 2 Trailer, Naga Chaitanya Reacts to Wife Samantha's Digital Debut

When Srikant speaks to JK Talpade over a call he gets FOMO (fear of missing out) as Bajpayee is away from all the assignments. JK explains the hostage situation in Chennai which excites Srikant and therefore he leaves the normal job to be a part of the new assignment. Also Read - The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni To Play Suicide Bomber, Will Be Pit Against Manoj Bajpayee

Samantha Akkineni joins season 2 as the antagonist, Raji. In the trailer, Samantha’s look is promising as she comes to kill all of them. There is an unexpected coalition between ISI and rebels and that’s when Srikant joins the team. She can be heard saying ‘I will kill them, I will kill them all’. The Family Man 2 marks digital debut of Telugu star Samantha Akkineni. Also Read - Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Premiere on June 4



The Family Man 2 will be a fun web series to watch as the trailer looks promising. Season 2 will be released on June 4, 2021, at Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of The Family Man 2 here:

The Family Man 2 Cast

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, VipinKumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma, and others.

Can’t wait for The Family Man 2! Check out this space for more updates.