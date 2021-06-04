The Family Man 2 Twitter Review: Amazon Prime Video surprised everyone yesterday night by releasing the most awaited web series of 2021 ‘The Family Man 2’ a day earlier. Originally scheduled for a Friday, June 4 release, the new season dropped hours earlier. The Family Man Season 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantary, has been receiving positive reviews ever since the show started streaming online. Twitterati have been praising Samantha Akkineni-Raji and Manoj Bajpayee-Srikant Tiwari for their brilliant work in the Family Man 2 as they nail their character. The fans binged watched all 9 episodes and shared their reviews on social media. They can’t keep calm now as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are filled with praises for the actors’ performances. Netizens are leaving no stone unturned to watch it today. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Is Almost Here And Fans Cannot Wait For It Anymore, Manoj Bajpayee Feels Humbled

One of the Twitter users wrote: "Just finished watching.10/10 #TheFamilyMan2. @BajpayeeManoj nailed as Srikanth again & stellar performance by @Samanthaprabhu2. @sharibhashmi you are the soul of family man..Thank you @rajndk & @PrimeVideoIN. Kudos to each and every cast.@shreya_dhan13 missed you this time."

Another user wrote: "I Felt Goosebumps Along With Happy Tears At The Same Time, I Think It's An Amazing Feel That No One Ever Can Felt.. Raising handsFire Forget About Others I'm So Proud Of You @Samanthaprabhu2, Thank You For Choosing This Role! Folded handsRed heart Salute To You Raji #TheFamilyMan2Review #TheFamilyMan2"

"Just finished watching #TheFamilyMan2 Kamaal kaam! Hats off to all of you guys!Raising hands @BajpayeeManoj @sharibhashmi @Samanthaprabhu2 what a amazing performance done by @Samanthaprabhu2 such intensity!!! have not seen such an impressive acting in long time!!", read the third user's tweet.

Have a look at some more twitter reviews of The Family Man 2:

9 episodes of #familymanseason2 , no break. Done. After long finished a season in a single sitting. Great job @BajpayeeManoj and @Samanthaprabhu2 — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) June 3, 2021

@BajpayeeManoj it’s #11YearsOfRaajneeti

And the same day #TheFamilyMan2 is released

I wish you the same success as rajneeti — Katrina Meri Jaan (@KayMeriJaan) June 4, 2021

Just finished watching.

10/10#TheFamilyMan2. @BajpayeeManoj nailed as Srikanth again & stellar performance by @Samanthaprabhu2.@sharibhashmi you are the soul of family man..

Thank you @rajndk & @PrimeVideoIN. Kudos to each and every cast.@shreya_dhan13 missed you this time. — Rahul Kr (@Rahul7j) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2 opening scene dialogues… 🔥🔥 Seems like this series is not against LTTE…👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/MQKAQffSgy — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2 is a treat. Amazing performance by @BajpayeeManoj And @Samanthaprabhu2 is like a Jackpot for the Season2. @rajndk has already hinted about next season . @sharibhashmi is the Jaan of this season too. Cheers to team #TheFamilyMan2Review herehttps://t.co/YoVoBnvOc3 — Dushyant Dwivedi (@DushyantDiwvedi) June 4, 2021



However, The Family Man 2 fans in the south will have to wait for some time as the web series is not available in the Tamil and Telugu languages due to some technical glitch.