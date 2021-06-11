Mumbai: The Season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man is gaining appreciation everywhere and seems like even the Mumbai police watched the show and just like all of us, they loved Chellam sir as well. Also Read - Why Cast Ayushmann in Bala or Saif in Omkara? Sharib Hashmi on Samantha's 'Brown Face' Criticism

Chellam sir (played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh) featured in Mumbai police advisory. "Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured," Mumbai Police tweeted along with hashtag #DontBeEvenAMinimumAddict, #SayNoToDrugs, and #HoshMeinAao. The post also grabbed the attention of The Famil Man 2 makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who could not stop themselves from reacting to this hilarious advisory. "Love our cops for their sense of humour," they wrote.

Love our cops for their sense of humour 😂

HAT Media team… @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest!

Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything! 🙏 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2021

Also Read - Does Suchi Tell Srikant About Arvind in The Last Episode of The Family Man 2? Manoj Bajpayee Speaks

Meanwhile, Chellam Sir from the series has created an online meme trend. Fans are sharing hilarious memes featuring Chellam sir on social media.

Everyone needs a #ChellamSir in their lives who can help you through the difficult circumstances.

Respect #ChellamSir #ChellamKnowsEverything #chellam #TheFamilyMan2 #TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyManSeason2

The family man hangover is not yet over for me.❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgPNkFlbXu — Bhanu bhakta aryal (@Bhanubhaktaar12) June 11, 2021

Chellam sir rocks 🤘😜 pic.twitter.com/M8qPejbMAa — प्रफुल्ल गमरे PRAFULL GAMARE (@prafull_tweetz) June 10, 2021

Mumbai police have been sharing several creative ways to create awareness among people – whether it is regarding coronavirus norms or awareness against drugs. Earlier, the police department reminded citizens of double masking by Harry Potter's funny meme. They also used several Bollywood names including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in their advisories. "Agar tum mask neeche 'Kareena' toh bohot un-'Saif' situation ho sakta hai," one of the Mumbai Police Advisory read.

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 is streaming on the Amazon Prime.