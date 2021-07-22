Mumbai: Popular South actor Priyamani, who was recently seen in popular web series The Family Man 2 as Suchi, married Mustafa Raj in a private ceremony on August 23, 2017, and on Thursday, there were reports that suggest that Priyamani and Mustafa’s marriage is invalid. Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha had alleged that the marriage is illegal since Mustafa did not divorce her before marrying Priyamani. “Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani’s marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor”, said Mustafa Raj’s first wife.Also Read - Narappa Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

When contacted Priyamani, she told E-Times that her relationship with her husband is secured. She further revealed that Mustafa is in the US and they make a habit of talking to each other daily in between their work. She added that they make it a point to talk to each other every day. According to her, if he’s busy with work, he’ll probably call her or text her once he’s free. Or vice versa, if she is busy with shooting, she would do that. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Girl Dhriti Aka Ashlesha Thakur Receives 'Creepy' Messages And Marriage Proposals

Priyamani elaborated that Mustafa and she definitely make it a point to communicate with each other. If not anything, just a small thing like ‘are you OK?’. Also Read - The Family Man Actor Sharad Kelkar Receives Death Threats And The Reason Will Make You Go ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)



When the portal got in touch with Mustafa, he said: “The charges against me are false. I am paying the children’s maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me.” He also questioned, “My marriage with Priyamani happened in 2017, why was Ayesha quiet for so long?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PriyamaniFandom (@priyamanicrazyaddict)



For the unversed, Mustafa and Ayesha separated in 2013, and he married Priyamani in 2017. Ayesha has slapped a criminal case against Priyamani and Mustafa saying that he has not separated from her legally till date and therefore Priyamani’s wedding is illegal.