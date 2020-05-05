The Family Man is an edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job. Released in September 2019 on Amazon Prime, the web series has garnered praises. It features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Also Read - Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Plot, Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need to Know

The Family Man is created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Suman Kumar Sumit Arora (Dialogue). Also Read - Punjabi Movie Sufna Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, a member of TASC, a discreet intelligence agency, is assigned to interrogate suspected ISIS recruits. Balancing his personal life with work becomes a challenge for this family man, and things get out of hand on both fronts. Also Read - Voot’s The Raikar Case Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Perhaps, there is bad news for the creators, the notorious site Tamilrockers has leaked the series The Family Man. It has been leaked online and is available for free download in HD quality.

Tamilrockers also have all the domains, by banning them on the internet, they start taking a new domain every time and do piracy ASAP. However, this should be noted that every Friday Tamilrockers leak the films just a few hours after its release. Earlier, films such as Hasmukh, Extraction, Mrs. Serial Killer, Angrezi Medium, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh was also leaked by Tamilrockers.