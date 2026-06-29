The Family Man Season 4: Raj Nidimoru drops major update on the upcoming season of Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller: ‘Only Srikant Tiwari’s…’

Fans of The Family Man have another reason to get excited as creator Raj Nidimoru opens up about the status of Season 4 and hints at what's in store for Srikant Tiwari's next mission.

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The Family Man Season 4 update (PC: IMDb)

The wait for The Family Man Season 4 has become one of the biggest talking points among OTT viewers. Ever since the previous season concluded with several unanswered questions, fans have been eager to know when Srikant Tiwari’s journey will continue. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the release date, a fresh update from creator Raj Nidimoru has finally brought some positive news. He has confirmed that the team is actively working on the next season, giving viewers confidence that the popular spy thriller is steadily moving towards its next chapter.

When will The Family Man Season 4 release on OTT?

Just like the earlier three seasons, The Family Man Season 4 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date. The good news is that the writing process has already begun, and according to Raj Nidimoru, the work is progressing at a fast pace. Although fans will have to wait for a release announcement, the latest update suggests that development is moving in the right direction.

What did Raj Nidimoru reveal about The Family Man Season 4?

Raj Nidimoru shared that Seasons 3 and 4 were never planned as separate stories. Instead, both seasons were designed as one continuous narrative. He explained that although Season 3 ended at a point that felt incomplete to many viewers, the creators believed the larger storyline had reached a natural pause.

Speaking about Srikant Tiwari’s character, played by legendary Manoj Bajpayee, Raj said, “Only Srikant Tiwari’s journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we’re writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story.” His statement confirms that Srikant’s unfinished journey will be the central focus of the upcoming season.

What happened in The Family Man Season 3?

The third season took the story to Northeast India and explored political tensions linked to Project Sahakar. The situation became increasingly dangerous after Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, assassinated important local leaders, creating a major challenge for the government.

Alongside the national security mission, Srikant continued dealing with problems in his personal life, which remained an important part of the storyline. One of the biggest surprises was the appearance of Vijay Sethupathi‘s Michael character from Farzi, connecting the two popular series and expanding the shared universe created by Raj & DK.

Who is expected to return in The Family Man Season 4?

Manoj Bajpayee is expected to return as Srikant Tiwari. Fans are also likely to see Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharad Kelkar, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag reprising their roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, who joined the cast in Season 3, are also expected to remain important parts of the story if their characters continue into the next chapter.