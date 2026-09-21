The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer: Brad Pitt’s stuntman avatar returns for new adventure in David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino’s film

Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth in a new chapter that takes the fan-favourite stuntman into another unexpected adventure.

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Brad Pitt reprises his role as Cliff Booth (PC: YouTube)

The legendary Cliff Booth is stepping back into Hollywood, but this time he has a whole new mess to deal with. Brad Pitt returns to one of his most recognisable recent characters in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a new film set in Quentin Tarantino‘s world. The trailer gives fans their first proper look at what awaits the laid-back stuntman years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. There is plenty of humour, trouble and old-school Hollywood drama in the footage. With David Fincher directing and Tarantino writing the screenplay, the project also brings together two major filmmakers with Pitt for another unusual Hollywood story.

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth

The newly released trailer takes viewers back to 1977, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. Cliff is no longer simply working as a stunt double. Instead, he has moved into a very different phase of his life and appears to be enjoying a more flamboyant lifestyle.

At one point, Cliff is seen working behind a bar and casually talking about his past. The character still carries the relaxed attitude that made him popular with audiences, but his latest line of work puts him in situations that could quickly turn dangerous.

Cliff Booth becomes a studio fixer

The biggest change in Cliff’s life comes when he starts working as a “studio fixer”. His new job takes him deeper into the Hollywood industry and brings him into contact with people who have their own problems to solve.

The story begins when Cliff receives a call from talent agent Karen Crosby, played by Elizabeth Debicki. She contacts him on behalf of television star Charlie Peters, portrayed by Scott Caan. Peters is known for performing his own stunts and soon becomes central to Cliff’s latest assignment.

New characters enter Cliff’s world

Charlie’s world introduces Cliff to several new personalities. His wife Toni, played by Carla Gugino, is among the people who catch his attention. The film also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, a former professional football champion who has moved into acting.

Peter Weller is also part of the cast alongside Debicki, Caan, Gugino and Abdul-Mateen II. The trailer suggests that Cliff’s new assignment will involve much more than simply fixing problems behind the scenes.

A funny Rick Dalton reference

Fans of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood will also notice a playful reference to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton. Cliff jokes that he no longer works as Dalton’s stunt double because the actor has put on weight. The reference connects the new story to Tarantino’s earlier film while keeping the tone light. Cliff’s relationship with Dalton was one of the central elements of the 2019 film and the new reference gives fans a reminder of that connection.

See official trailer of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth here

Pitt reunites with Fincher

The film marks another collaboration between Brad Pitt and David Fincher. The two previously worked together on cult classics like Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Tarantino has written the screenplay while Fincher is directing the new film. Pitt’s return as Cliff also follows his Oscar-winning performance in the original film. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for playing the stuntman and fixer at the 2020 Oscars.

When will The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth release?

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will first receive an exclusive theatrical run in IMAX for two weeks from November 25. The film will then stream on Netflix from December 23, 2026.

The new project expands the world of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood while giving Cliff Booth a story of his own. With Pitt returning to the role and Fincher and Tarantino working together behind the camera, the film brings a familiar character into a completely new chapter.