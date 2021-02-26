The Girl on The Train: Actor Parineeti Chopra’s latest offering – The Girl on The Train has finally released on Netflix. The film, which is an official adaptation of the book by the same name, written by Paula Hawkins, is the story of an alcoholic woman who imagines her life with her ex-husband as he lives happily with his second wife until the night that changes everything. Parineeti plays the troubled woman who finds herself covered in blood and injuries one morning and despite all her efforts, she fails to recall what happened the previous night. Unfortunately, The Girl on The Train has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Dates: Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule at 4:30 PM Today

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari in an important role. As the movie hit Netflix today, Parineeti took to Instagram to ask her fans to not reveal the mystery of the story, and let the viewers keep guessing till the end. The Girl on The Train has been shot abroad and it’s one of the most intense dramas spearheaded by Parineeti. Also Read - West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Hikes Minimum Wage For Workers Hour Before MCC Sets in

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Drishyam 2, Uppena, Zombie Reddy, Lahore Confidential, The White Tiger, WandaVision, Tandav, Master, Krack, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, and The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Football News | Zinedine Zidane Could Replace Andrea Pirlo as Manager at Juventus: Report

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)