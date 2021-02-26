The Girl on The Train Twitter Reviews: Netflix’s latest offering The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra has been released on February 26, 2021. The film is the Hindi remake of British author Paula Hawkins’ debut novel – The Girl On The Train. The story of The Girl On The Train is based on a feisty lawyer Mira Kapoor who is going under the trauma of losing her child, a husband she had loved. Parineeti plays the role of Mira who is suffering from amnesia and is also an alcoholic. Soon after the film was available on the OTT platform, the audiences took no moment to watch the thriller story directed by Ribhu Dasgupta (who also directed Bard of Blood). Also Read - The Girl On The Train Starring Parineeti Chopra Releases on Netflix: Story, Cast And All You Need To Know

The Girl On The Train has received a lot of applauds and praises from the netizens, critics and celebrities. Parineeti has also lend her voice for a song Matlabi Yariyan in the film. Parineeti Chopra’s power-packed performance in the film has left everyone hooked. Twitterati took to their social media handle and praised her acting skills and the story line. One of the users wrote, “Just finished watching #PaulaHawkins #TheGirlOnTheTrain Bollywood adaption starting @ParineetiChopra Also Read - 5 Big Films, 5 Big Stars - YRF Announces The Release of Shamshera, Prithviraj And Other Bollywood Biggies

Directed By @ribhudasgupta for @NetflixIndia and what a fantastic ride wow with hard-hiting suspense that is jaw breaking what a performance from the characters bravo.” Another user wrote: “#TheGirlOnTheTrain Haven’t read or seen the original but the Bollywood adaptation is pretty captivating! Kept me hooked. Has to be @ParineetiChopra finest performance till date.” The third one said: “@ParineetiChopra Very well acted. Powerful stuff! Very good show – very well done, very gripping performanceRed heart. #TheGirlOnTheTrain”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Just Win BAFTA 2021 For The White Tiger, Parineeti Chopra Keeps Her Fingers Crossed

Read below some more Twitter reviews of The Girl on the Train:

#TheGirlOnTheTrain just watched this phenomenal movie. Can’t able express my feeling in words. @ParineetiChopra you nailed it. Perfect justify the movie by you. 💗 Lots of love 💓 — Ambineeti ♥️ (@ambikagaba) February 26, 2021

IT’S SUCH A GOOD DAY TO BE A PARINEETI CHOPRA STAN !!!!! This woman has been killing it since her first and now it’s time for ya’ll to hype her up because MIRA KAPOOR IS HERE MFS. #TheGirlOnTheTrain @ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/Bnb7RwMpCi — aryaan 🥂 (@AslamAryaan) February 26, 2021

Not a single person from Bollywood tweeted for her , even haters are loving her work in #TheGirlOnTheTrain . This is Parineeti Chopra 🔥 — Lavanya (@arjuneetiholicx) February 26, 2021

@IamKirtiKulhari

is top notch as police officer, @ParineetiChopra nailed the complex role with ease.

Who did it, you will never guess it.

Watch it for #ParineetiChopra & #KirtiKulhari#TheGirlOnTheTrain — Manoj Funny (@Manoj49151909) February 26, 2021

Just saw on @netflix #TheGirlOnTheTrain it’s a breath of fresh air to see @ParineetiChopra she is truly a treat to watch…the rest of the cast does their job perfectly.Overall this movie had potential, i do agree it does fall flat at certain bits but cast saves the day!!! — KTPtalks (@KtPtalks) February 26, 2021



The film also casts Aditi Rao Hydari as a murder victim, Hiten Patel as Doctor David, Richie Lawrie as Walter, Natasha Benton as Anjali, Jamie Lee-Hill as Anand’s doctor, Nina Kumar as Zehra’s friend and Kirti Kulhari as a police officer.