The Great Indian Family Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer family saga The Great Indian Family released on Friday, September 22, 2023. The film opened up with poor earnings due to the unstoppable buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante actioner Jawan. The movie marks the second release of Miss World 2017 winner Manushi and he first release of 2023. After the commercial success of his rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Vicky was optimistic about TGIF based on Indian values and family entertainment. However, the box office rampage of Shah Rukh’s Jawan has hugely affected the collection of Vicky-Manushi’s film.

The Great Indian Family, produced by Yash Raj Films is estimated to have a budget of Rs 40-55 Crore, as reported by Flickon click and Bollymoviereviewz portals respectively. The movie is expected to earn between Rs 55-65 Crore Net in order to be declared average or above average. However, TGIF has so far collected merely Rs 1.40 Crore India Net on Friday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The report further predicted that the film may garner Rs 1.50 Crore Net on Saturday in India. As SRK has delivered his second biggest blockbuster after Pathaan with Jawan, the movie buffs have hailed his massy actioner. Shah Rukh’s monologue in Jawan’s climax where he breaks the fourth wall is being linked to the Aryan Khan arrest in the drug case. Despite the backing of YRF, Vicky-Manushi’s film failed to create enough buzz due to the craze of Atlee’s directorial.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF THE GREAT INDIAN FAMILY – NET EARNINGS (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 1.40 Crore (rough data)

Saturday: Rs 1.50 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 2.90 Crore

TGIF also stars Kumud Mishrai, Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and others in crucial roles.

