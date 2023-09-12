Home

The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Promises An Excellent Debate on Hindu-Muslim Religion, Watch

The Great Indian Family Trailer is Out: Vicky Kaushal, in collaboration with Yash Raj Films, brings The Great Indian Family with a mission to address the Hindu-Muslim religious divide. The trailer of The Great Indian Family is out and we can see Vicky Kaushal as singer Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi. He is from a family of Hindu pandits in the city of Balrampur. The journey of Bhajan Kumar starts with finding a suitable girl for him, Manushi Chhillar.

As soon as they start dating, his family gets a letter where it’s written that Bhajan Kumar is actually Muslim by birth. This leads to chaos, confusion, and emotional turmoil in the family. What will happen next will be in the movie.

Till then, watch the trailer of The Great Indian Family:

The Great Indian Family is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.

