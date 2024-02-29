The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo: Here’s Everything You Must Know About Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover’s Upcoming Show

Home

Bollywood Kapil Sharma was recently seen in a promo along side Sunil Grover and his partners. The duo will be finally seen together in the upcoming show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Watch promo.

Mumbai: The wait is over, it is official now that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are ready to join hands with other actors for their upcoming popular show on the OTT giant Netflix. In a recent video released on the OTT’s Instagram official account. It showed glimpses of Kapil Sharma along with his fellow friends sitting and discussing a grand name for their upcoming show. Here’s everything you need to know about Kapil Sharma’s upcoming comedy show. Read along.

Kapil Sharma’s Upcoming Show To Premier On This Date

On Netflix India’s Instagram account, the upcoming show of Kapil Sharma was posted. The official title of the show is ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Featuring in their upcoming show are Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The narrative of the promo begins when all the actors sit together and brainstorm the name of the show.

Take a look at The Great Indian Kapil Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What Exactly Happens In The Great Indian Kapil Show

In the promo video, it is seen that Kapil Sharma along with his fellow friend sits and discusses the name of the show. Kapil added, “I think our show’s announcement should be grand (sic).” On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh recommends, “ “I have an idea, we should reveal the name on Times Square, Burj Khalifa, Big Ben (sic).”

Krushna brings his point of view and adds, “Look, it’s an Indian show, we should do it on Gateway of India (sic).” However, after several consultations and recommendations, the promo comes to an end when two persons from the background carry the name banner of Kapil Sharma’s show.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “ “Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai. The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives at 8 PM every Saturday from 30 March, only on Netflix (sic).”

Kapil Sharma’s Incident with Sunil Grover

It is worth noting that after 7 long years of fight, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have finally agreed to share the screens for their upcoming comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, it is important to note that Kapil and Sunil had a heated conversation when the two returned from Australia, while coming back to India, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma had a fight that led them to part ways. However, their a streak of heated arguments when Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were spotted together for a promo on December 3, 2023.

Are you excited to see Sunil Grover with Kapil Sharma? What are your thoughts on the upcoming comedy show of Kapil Sharma? Stay tuned for more updates!

