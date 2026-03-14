The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover’s Kader Khan act leaves fans stunned; Varun Dhawan says 'it’s not mimickary...'

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has once again proved why he remains one of the most versatile performers in Indian entertainment. Known for his incredible comic timing and ability to slip into different characters with ease, Grover recently left audiences amazed with a powerful tribute to late Bollywood legend Kader Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4.

During the ongoing season of the popular comedy show, Grover has already impressed viewers with several memorable performances, including his spot-on act as Aamir Khan. However, his latest transformation into Kader Khan in the upcoming finale episode has taken social media by storm. The act has not only impressed fans but has also received praise from actor Varun Dhawan, who appears as a guest in the episode alongside his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

The promo clips from the finale episode have sparked huge excitement among viewers, with many saying Grover’s performance feels less like mimicry and more like a heartfelt tribute to one of Bollywood’s most iconic comedians.

Varun Dhawan praises Sunil Grover’s performance

A promotional clip from the finale episode recently surfaced online, showing Sunil Grover perfectly recreating Kader Khan’s signature style, dialogue delivery, and expressions. The performance immediately caught the attention of Varun Dhawan.

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Sharing the promo on his Instagram Story, Varun wrote, “It’s not mimickary when you embody the soul (sic).” His comment quickly went viral, with fans agreeing that Grover had truly captured the spirit of the legendary actor.

The finale episode featuring Varun and David Dhawan promises to be a nostalgic and entertaining ride, especially given Kader Khan’s long association with David Dhawan’s films during the golden era of Bollywood comedy.

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Internet applauds Sunil Grover’s uncanny transformation

Soon after the promo was released, social media users flooded the comments section with praise for Grover’s performance. Many viewers were amazed at how naturally he portrayed the late actor.

One user wrote, “Need a Bollywood film remake where Sunil Grover plays all the characters (sic).” Another fan commented, “This is beyond perfection… Sunil is too good (sic).” A third comment that quickly gained attention humorously read, “World is scared of AI, AI is scared of Sunil Grover (sic).”

These reactions reflect just how impressed viewers are with the comedian’s ability to transform into iconic personalities while keeping their essence intact.

Remembering legendary actor Kader Khan

Kader Khan remains one of the most celebrated names in Hindi cinema. Apart from being an exceptional actor, he was also a highly respected writer who contributed immensely to Bollywood over several decades.

During his remarkable career, Kader Khan appeared in more than 300 films, including popular titles such as Himmatwala, Shahenshah, Khoon Bhari Maang, Hum, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

He shared a particularly successful creative partnership with filmmaker David Dhawan, starring in many comedy hits that remain favourites among audiences even today.

The legendary actor passed away in 2018 at the age of 81, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in Indian cinema. Sunil Grover’s performance on The Great Indian Kapil Show appears to be a heartfelt reminder of that legacy, one that fans are clearly loving.