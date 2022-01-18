The Great Indian Murder Trailer: When there are new suspects at every turn and no way to locate the proper ones, how can an investigation take shape? Will the perpetrator be apprehended, or will the detective become entangled in a web of deception? Today, the highly-anticipated trailer for its forthcoming Hotstar Specials thriller, ‘The Great Indian Murder,’ was released. The series follows a murder investigation across the country on a thrilling journey that culminates in an explosive finish. The series is based on Vikas Swarup’s gripping novel Six Suspects, which revolves around the assassination of a high-profile minister’s son.Also Read - Meet Nadia Nadim: Father Killed by Taliban; Played For PSG, Manchester City, Speaks 11 Languages And Now A Qualified Doctor - Inspiring Story

Tigmanshu Dhulia, an acclaimed thriller director, directed the series, that was inspired by the book’s Bollywood potboiler trappings to present a thrilling fresh take on the lives of the corrupt, powerful, and ambitious on screen. In the presence of Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India, and show producers actor Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha, the trailer for The Great Indian Murder were virtually released. Also Read - Abu Dhabi New Travel Rules: Booster Dose Now Mandatory To Enter the Emirate | Guidelines Here

Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, and Jatin Goswami, among others, were among the cast members of the upcoming show. The Great Indian Murder will be accessible in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali on Disney+ Hotstar beginning February 4, 2022. Also Read - Bachchan Pandey to Now Release on Holi, Akshay Kumar Gears up to Revive Box Office Again!

Watch the trailer right here:

What does the cast have to say?

Actor Richa Chadha who essays DCP Sudha Bhardwaj in the series, said, “Thrillers have always been an exciting genre for me – it challenges you greatly and stretches your capabilities as an actor. When I read the script for The Great Indian Murder, I knew instantly that it was a project I wanted to be a part of. There’s an intriguing story to tell here, and Tigmanshu is a brilliant director who was there for me and for the rest of the cast to guide and direct. Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions – it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking. It is an exemplary example of a thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off! Can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to it.”

Actor Pratik Gandhi who plays a CBI officer in the series, said, “I wanted to be very thoughtful about my next digital outing, and The Great Indian Murder and Disney+ Hostar seemed like the perfect choice. My character Suraj Yadav was a whole new challenge for me. He is someone who represents the law but never shies away from breaking it or mending it to ease his way. This grey layer and his easy transition between the dark and light sides make him special and very human. I am extremely grateful to Tigmanshu Dhulia and Richa Chadha for constantly being by my side and helping me to interpret the character. Hope Suraj Yadav receives a lot of love and appreciation.”

What do the makers have to say?

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “While working on The Great Indian Murder, I was taken back to my love for thrillers and murder mysteries. Vikas Swarup’s Six Suspects has been on my list of top thrillers, so envisioning for the screen was doubly exciting for me. The story does an excellent job of blending mystery, murder, and fate with a unique storyline. Every character in the series holds the fort with their characteristic individuality that adds to the raw eclectic feel of the series. It is unlike anything I have worked on before. It has been a great journey, and I hope the audience shows The Great Indian Murder much love and appreciation. Disney+ Hotstar has been creating some path-breaking content over the years so we couldn’t have better partners than them to showcase the show.”

Producer Ajay Devgn, shared, “Six Suspects, as a book, intrigued and fascinated me greatly. As an ardent fan of thrillers, I am looking forward to The Great Indian Murder as it intricately deals with a common subject like class divide and revenge but with a lot of glamour. Collaborating with Tigmanshu Dhulia to bring alive this exhilarating thriller on screen was an obvious choice, given his phenomenal creation of some of the best thrillers in India. Disney+ Hotstar and I share a strong relationship and I relate to their creative ambition and ability to think big.”

Producer Priti Vinay Sinha says, “It’s been an adrenaline-filled 3-year journey from the day I acquired the rights of the book from Vikas Swarup to producing ‘The Great Indian Murder’ into a fascinating series with a greatly talented cast and crew. I am really excited to share our web series with the audience. Ajay and I partnering as Producers under our banner ADF & RLE Media for the first time and working with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Disney+ Hotstar have been a dream run.”

Are you excited for the upcoming series?