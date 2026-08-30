The Great Khali escapes unhurt after car accident in Haryana, shares update: ‘Didn’t want to…’

The Great Khali’s car accident in Haryana left fans concerned after videos from the spot surfaced online. The former WWE star has now broken his silence and shared an update on his health.

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The Great Khali escapes injury after car accident in Haryana (PC: Instagram)

The Great Khali’s fans were left worried after videos of his car accident in Haryana surfaced on social media. The former WWE wrestler, whose real name is Dalip Singh, was involved in a road accident near the Panipat toll plaza. While images and videos from the spot raised concern, Khali has now personally addressed the incident and assured everyone that he is safe. The wrestler also explained why he initially chose not to speak about the accident. According to him, he did not consider it serious enough to make a big issue out of it. However, once the visuals began circulating online, he decided to give fans an update himself.

The Great Khali escapes injury after car accident in Haryana

The accident reportedly took place at a toll plaza in Panipat, Haryana, on Saturday. The Great Khali’s SUV collided with another vehicle, leaving his car damaged. Videos from the scene showed the wrestler getting out of the vehicle and walking towards another car. He appeared to be unharmed.

Read more: The Great Khali Serves Up Fresh Kinnow Juice at Roadside Stall

The incident quickly spread across social media, with fans expressing concern after seeing the damaged vehicle. Khali, however, did not require emergency medical treatment and later continued his journey in another vehicle.

The Great Khali was involved in a car accident today in India. He left the scene without any injuries. pic.twitter.com/huTfVyVUrS — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 29, 2026

The Great Khali shares health update after accident

Following the viral videos, The Great Khali took to Instagram to reassure his followers. In a video message, he said that several friends had been calling and messaging him to ask whether he was alright. Khali made it clear that he was fine and had not suffered any injuries. He also said that his car had sustained some damage but described the accident as a minor one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

In the video, he said in Hindi which loosely translates to, “Yesterday, my car met with an accident, and since then I have been receiving a lot of calls and messages asking about my well-being, but everything is okay. I am all well. It is your blessings and also the God’s blessings are with me. It was a minor accident and which is why I did not want to tell anyone about it because I didn’t want to make it a big deal, but then the video went viral on social media, so I just wanted to clarify. But I am all well. Take care, Jai Hind.”

The former WWE star thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern and said he was grateful for their blessings.