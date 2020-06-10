Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday. She credited him for being the ‘greatest off-screen hero she could ever have a while. The actor took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday note for her father along with a throwback picture of the duo. “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you!❤️ #pappa #padukone”, Deepika wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Throwback: How Prakash Padukone Led Badminton Revolution in India With All England Open Title in 1980

The Padmaavat actor’s childhood pic in a pink sweater looks cute. Also, we can’t miss Deepika’s mushroom haircut. In the pic, she can be seen sitting on his father’s laps and smiling for the camera. Also Read - Prakash Padukone Shaping Champions of Today And Tomorrow

Take a look at Deepika’s post for her dad:

In 1980, Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships. He has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country’s first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships.

He was honored with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

Prakash Padukone is married to Ujjala Padukone and has two daughters Anisha Padukone and Deepika Padukone.

On the film front, Deepika has two features lined up, filmmaker Shakun Batra’s next and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern.

Happy Birthday, Prakash Padukone!