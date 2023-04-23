Home

Entertainment

The Hollywood View: Revisiting Music and Lyrics, A Musical Ode to Old School Rom-Com

The Hollywood View: Revisiting Music and Lyrics, A Musical Ode to Old School Rom-Com

The Hollywood View: Revisiting Music and Lyrics, Hugh Grant-Drew Barrymore starrer musical rom-com, which is an ode to the beauty of life and music.

The Hollywood View: Revisiting Music and Lyrics, A Musical Ode to Old School Rom-Com

Music and Lyrics – Revisit: Romance is an integral part of storytelling in films and literature. While the term has a broader meaning and deeper interpretations, in pop-culture it’s all about intense, passionate love-sagas. Be it Hollywood or Hindi movies during 1950s-60s, musicals were highly revered by audiences and critics. However, with changing geopolitics that control the narrative of media, different new waves of cinema started emerging. The urge among new-age filmmakers to showcase a realistic portrayal of society’s bitter realities created a sadistic perception towards musicals. Bollywood’s obsession with copying the West also had an impact on light-hearted musicals. However, the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu from RRR once again turned the tables. Hugh Grant-Drew Barrymore starrer Music and Lyrics is your perfect escapism in times of socio-economic uncertainties, rising health problems, anarchy, separatism, and terrorism menace.

MUSIC AND LYRICS IS A ROLLER-COASTER CINEMATIC VOYAGE

The Marc Lawrence directorial transports you to a simpler world about dreams, ambitions and making the right decisions in a fast-paced environment. The filmmaker narrates the story of two individuals with contrasting personalities who find solace in music and lyrics. Amid cut-throat competition we all seem to have forgotten how poetry and songs can make a difference to our lives. Alex Fletcher (Grant) is struggling with his declining music career while reigning pop icon Cora Corman (Haley Bennett) wants to collaborate with him for a new song. Alex finds out that Sophie Fisher (Barrymore) who temporarily waters his plants has a hidden talent for creating lyrics. Together the duo set on the funny roller-coaster voyage of rediscovering life, relationships, passion and peace through music and lyrics. A conventional Hollywood film that came out at a time when Bollywood was experimenting with Omkara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Chak De India and Taare Zameen Par. Music and Lyrics is old-wine in new bottle retold in the most aesthetic and heart-warming cinematic style.

You may like to read

MUSIC AND LYRICS IS ALL ABOUT COMPASSION AND HUMAN BONDING

The purpose of art is neither to solely provoke nor to just entertain. Motion pictures creating with money, time, manpower and technical support are meant to be engaging and create a difference. When humanity is struggling and professional and personal lives are going topsy-turvy, cinema can help in bringing the much-needed stability. Alex, Sophie and Cora are the most beautiful characters played by talented artists who will make you fall in love with them even on multiple binge-watching. We all have an Alex inside us, unable to decide about what we want from our lives and always confused when it comes to relationships. There is a Sophie in each one of us who is self-sacrificing, compassionate, sensitive, and forgiving. While Cora is the hilarious, goofy, ignorant yet pure-hearted soul which makes the world a better place despite the negativity and pessimism. The acting performances are convincing and make the movie a delightful watch. However, the main USP of the film is the heart-touching romantic track Way back into love.

VERDICT

Music and Lyrics is not meant for those looking for a hard-hitting plot. It is a beautiful story narrated in the most simplistic way to awaken the romantic within you. A film about hope and positivity that does not get idealistic or preachy. Marc Lawrence reminds us through Alex, Sophie and Cora that it is ok to slow down a bit. At a time when relationships have become short-lived, the movie makes you believe that the right-partner is worth taking the plunge into a life-long commitment. Check out this one if you connect with humanity, companionship, music and artistry.

For more updates on Drew Barrymore, Hugh Grant and Hollywood movie reviews, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.