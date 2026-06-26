The India Story teaser Twitter review: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade confront pesticide farming truth; netizens say, ‘wake-up call’ – Check reactions

The teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers praising its bold subject and its harsh reality in India. Here's a look at how social media has responded to the upcoming Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer.

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The India Story Slow Poison In Progress (PC: Instagram)

A teaser lasting just a few minutes has managed to trigger a much bigger conversation online. The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, is making headlines after its first look introduced a story centred on food adulteration, pesticide use and public health. Rather than focusing on regular entertainment, the film appears to tackle an issue that affects everyday life, and that has immediately caught people’s attention. The movie is set to release on July 24, 2026. Soon after the teaser was released, social media platforms were filled with reactions. The discussion has gone beyond the film itself, with many debating the wider issues it raises. Here’s what the neitzens are talking about The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress on Twitter;

The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress teaser Twitter reactions

In the teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress we can we Kajal Aggarwal as a determined lawyer fighting a high-stakes legal and social battle and Shreyas Talpade as a father affected by a personal crisis tied to the larger issue. The teaser sheds light on the growing health concerns caused by toxic chemicals making their way into everyday food, with a particular focus on how they are silently affecting the younger generation.

Read more: The India Story is a Visual Treat For Art Enthusiasts

Many users on X said the teaser feels intense and relevant, adding that it highlights concerns about food safety that deserve more public attention. The teaser uses reports and visuals related to pesticide use and chemical contamination to underline its message. Some social media users also appreciated Shreyas Talpade’s serious screen presence and felt Kajal Aggarwal’s appearance looks strong and intense.

Kajal Aggarwal Top Notch

as Advocate Archana exposing the Food adulteration in India.

First Female Centric in Bollywood and

Releasing in Telugu and Tamil @MsKajalAggarwal #KajalAggarwal#TheIndiaStory pic.twitter.com/xyfbEqk8YM — KajalFanKiran (@KajalFanKiran) June 26, 2026

POWERFUL! #TheIndiaStory teaser packs a hard-hitting punch. More than a film promo, it feels like a wake-up call on the alarming reality of pesticide farming—a subject that impacts every household. #KajalAggarwal and #ShreyasTalpade look solid, while director Chettan DK appears… pic.twitter.com/ucETsfmFaO — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 26, 2026

The most IMPACTFUL teaser of 2026 is OUT now Are the vegetables, fruits & milk we are buying from the vendors safe? Or can they cause CANCER?#TheIndiaStory bravely explores this aspect and comes up with SHOCKING facts.@MsKajalAggarwal is explosive as a lawyer and… pic.twitter.com/R1aEvfLSQE — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 26, 2026

#TheIndiaStory Teaser is OUT NOW! An impactful and promising glimpse that raises important questions while telling a compelling story. Starring #KajalAggarwal and #ShreyasTalpade, the film releases worldwide on 24 July 2026.#IndiasMostShockingTruth #ZeeStudios pic.twitter.com/lJTQf7y3Ee — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) June 26, 2026

IMPACTFUL AND PROMISING! HERE’S THE BRAND NEW TEASER OF #TheIndiaStory… In a landscape filled with larger-than-life entertainers, it is good to see a film addressing important issues and raising relevant questions. Starring #KajalAggarwal and #ShreyasTalpade, the film is… pic.twitter.com/WotQBYkfBy — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) June 26, 2026

About The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress

The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress is an upcoming Indian socio-national drama directed by Chettan DK and written by Sagar B. Shinde. According to IMDb’s plot synopsis, the plot revolves around, “A community confronts the devastating impact of pesticide contamination as industrial negligence threatens public health. The fight for accountability exposes systemic failures in regulatory oversight and corporate responsibility.” The film focuses on the hidden crisis of pesticide misuse and food adulteration in India, exploring how chemical contamination affects public health, agriculture, and everyday food consumption. The India Story is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.