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The India Story teaser Twitter review: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade confront pesticide farming truth; netizens say, ‘wake-up call’ – Check reactions

The teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers praising its bold subject and its harsh reality in India. Here's a look at how social media has responded to the upcoming Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: June 26, 2026, 2:42 PM IST
The India Story teaser Twitter review: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade confront pesticide farming truth; netizens say, 'wake-up call' - Check reactions
The India Story Slow Poison In Progress (PC: Instagram)

A teaser lasting just a few minutes has managed to trigger a much bigger conversation online. The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, is making headlines after its first look introduced a story centred on food adulteration, pesticide use and public health. Rather than focusing on regular entertainment, the film appears to tackle an issue that affects everyday life, and that has immediately caught people’s attention. The movie is set to release on July 24, 2026. Soon after the teaser was released, social media platforms were filled with reactions. The discussion has gone beyond the film itself, with many debating the wider issues it raises. Here’s what the neitzens are talking about The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress on Twitter; 

The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress teaser Twitter reactions  

In the teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress we can we Kajal Aggarwal as a determined lawyer fighting a high-stakes legal and social battle and Shreyas Talpade as a father affected by a personal crisis tied to the larger issue. The teaser sheds light on the growing health concerns caused by toxic chemicals making their way into everyday food, with a particular focus on how they are silently affecting the younger generation.  

Read more: The India Story is a Visual Treat For Art Enthusiasts

Many users on X said the teaser feels intense and relevant, adding that it highlights concerns about food safety that deserve more public attention. The teaser uses reports and visuals related to pesticide use and chemical contamination to underline its message. Some social media users also appreciated Shreyas Talpade’s serious screen presence and felt Kajal Aggarwal’s appearance looks strong and intense.  

About The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress 

The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress is an upcoming Indian socio-national drama directed by Chettan DK and written by Sagar B. Shinde. According to IMDb’s plot synopsis, the plot revolves around, “A community confronts the devastating impact of pesticide contamination as industrial negligence threatens public health. The fight for accountability exposes systemic failures in regulatory oversight and corporate responsibility.” The film focuses on the hidden crisis of pesticide misuse and food adulteration in India, exploring how chemical contamination affects public health, agriculture, and everyday food consumption. The India Story is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

  

 

 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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