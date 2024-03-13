Home

Things to Expect From The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: Netflix's four-part documentary on the Sheena Bora case delves into themes of greed and loyalty, challenging cultural misconceptions surrounding family dynamics.

In August 2015, every news channel flashed the headline “Media baroness Indrani Mukerjea arrested for the alleged murder of her sister Sheena Bora.” The case conspired to become one of the most infamous murder mysteries that the nation would ever witness. The case is full of complexities – from failed marriages, abandoned kids, the penchant for money, fame, and broken families. Now, a Netflix documentary, ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ has tried to unravel the truths, half-truths, and lies about a crime that gripped the entire nation not too long ago. The four-episode crime documentary goes through paths that could leave one with a heavy heart and a messed-up mind.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth – The Pilot

While the Sheena Bora murder case is widely known, not many know about the nature of her relationship with Indrani. The first episode of the crime documentary begins with the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her sister for a reason, which at that point, remains unknown. However, the case shocks everyone when it is revealed that Sheena is not Indrani’s sister but her daughter. The revelation shakes the entire country, and instantaneously, the media tycoon becomes a vamp, a bad mother, and a murderer of her child.

(Indrani Mukerjea)

The Broken Marriages

One of the most complicated parts of the case is to understand the family tree. Born in 1972, Indrani Mukerjea belonged to a middle-class family. The young girl is ambitious and always believes that the sky is her limit. She is a teenager when she meets and falls in love with Siddhartha Das. They never get married and become parents to two kids – a girl named Sheena Bora and a boy named Mikhail Bora. Times pass by and the couple grows out of love. Indrani and Siddhartha end their relationship and the former decides to leave her kids under the supervision of her mother.

She moves to Kolkata. Indrani, an independent woman who has seen love and loss in life by this time, meets Sanjeev Khanna. She marries him and feels settled in life. The couple shares a daughter named Vidhie. However, continuing with her quest to fulfil her ambitions, she decides to move to Mumbai and get a divorce. The series establishes that Indrani, to fulfil her ambitions, was ready to make any sacrifice, even if it meant doing away with the family and relationships. By now, we are convinced that she wanted to be a big fish in the big pond. Cut to her next relationship – with the former Star India CEO Peter Mukerjea. Indrani and Peter get married. But…

(L: Sanjeev Khanna, C: Indirani Mukerjea, R: Peter Mukerjea)

The Murder

Sheena Bora was last seen in April 2012. The 25-year-old went missing for days. Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from his first wife, also Sheena’s fiance, started looking for her. The series proceeded to show Rahul going berserk in his search and trying to gather as much help as he could. He made frantic calls to Indrani and Peter to know Sheena’s whereabouts. But, all in vain. He was told that Sheena wants nothing to do with him and has left for the US for further studies. He never stopped.

In 2015, Indrani, Sheena’s mother was arrested for her daughter’s murder. Her second husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai get implicated as accomplices. Subsequently, in 2016, Peter was also arrested after the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(Rahul Mukerjea and Sheena Bora)

Indrani, Vidhie, and Mikhail’s Contribution in the Series

The four-part series features interviews with notable crime reporters who followed the case closely, law enforcement officials, as well as key individuals including Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora, Vidhie Mukerjea (daughter of Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna), and Indrani Mukerjea herself. However, neither Rahul Mukerjea nor the other accused in the case agreed to participate. Were Rahul and the other accused ever asked to appear on the show? We don’t know.

The documentary features two point of views – Indrani’s and Vidhie’s – explaining their starkly clashing opinions and claims on Sheena’s death. While Indrani sticks to her side of the story, Vidhie frequently describes the story as ‘f**cked up’. The 26-year-old tries to tell the world that she and Sheena shared a sisterly bond despite the family fiasco. A fascinating fact is that Vidhie remained supportive of both Sheena and Indrani at the same time, and this could not give us clarity on the true emotions of the 26-year-old. The other villain is Mikhail Bora, who never tries to search for the truth behind his sister’s sudden death.

(L: Vidhie Mukerjea, C: Sheena Bora, R: Mikhail Bora)

Conclusion

Across four episodes, the series unfolds the narrative: Sheena’s disappearance in 2012, Indrani’s arrest in 2015, and the chaos that follows. As the show progresses, it builds towards a pivotal moment, a twist that prompts viewers to reassess their understanding of morality.

Contrary to typical true-crime documentaries, which frequently delve deeply into the details of investigations, Indirani’s story adopts a different approach where the story focuses less on the murder and more on the dysfunctional dynamics of an elite Indian family. The show explores broader themes of greed and loyalty while challenging misconceptions regarding the significance of family sanctity within our culture.

