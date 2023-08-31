Home

The Inspiring Story of a Jail Band, ‘Naya Savera,’ Who Sing Songs of Kabir, Rap on Geeta And More

There is a new dawn after every dark day and finding that light at the end of the tunnel is what is important. And this is exactly what Ashish, Sunil and Shoeb did after being released from jail. Finding the strings to music is their way of redemption. Life after jail is not life in reality, but these three musicians embarked on a road filled with ordeals in a bid to change their fate. They are en route to becoming musicians and not gangsters. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, the band members of Naya Savera spoke about their journey, how they rap on Geeta and much more.

Three of them formed a band called ‘ Naya Savera’, meaning- a new dawn and the name is pretty apt too. Music was like a new hope to live after spending years in the darkness of jail. “Jail mai hum bahut takleef mai rehte the 4 saal. Ujaalo hote hue andhera lagta tha. Jaise kabootaron ko band karte hain, waise sham ko humei band kardiya jaata tha,(We had a terrible time in jail and lived with many difficulties for nearly 4 years. Even during the day we felt like darkness grabbed us. As pigeons caged, we too were locked in rooms)” said Ashish, a piano player.

The Story of a Jail Band

Naya Savera is a jail band that was founded by three former prisoners of Udaipur Jail – Ashish Sharma, Sunil Maida, and Shoeb Khan. The three of them were earlier part of a jail band called ‘Out of the Box’ that comprised nearly 40 inmates. After being released from prison, the three got together to find their way to living a life with dignity and changing people’s perceptions of themselves.

“Time nahi nikalta tha. Pareshan hojatae the ki hum kya karenge. Jab music sunte the toh relax lagta tha. Fir jail mai music seekha or jail se bahar aakar laga ki nahi hum ek band banana chaiye…(Passing time was difficult in jail. But when we listened to music, we felt relaxed and then we thought that after being released we must form a band and continue this.),said Sunil.

Further Sunil added, “Mai bachpan se music seekhna chahata tha but ho nahi paya kyunki mere mummy papa nhi the. Fri mere dosto ki sangati bhi thodi galat hogyi. But fir jail mai ek guruji the and unse maine seekha. Humara ek jail ke andar bhi band tha Out of the Box. Ab jo nikal rhe hai who humare band mai jud rhi hai.”

Agreeing with him, Ashish also added how music became a new lease on life for the, It was a beacon of hope and a reminder that revenge is not good, it is better to change oneself for the better.

Naya Savera, earlier known as, Out of the Box has performed at the World Music Festival, local festivals and several other events. Tied in handcuffs, they used to be taken for their performances.

After the release, the band found it difficult to unveil their identities. “Starting mai bol nhi paate the ki hum jail se hain, lagta tha log kya sochenge,” said Sunil.

” Starting mai bahut hestiattion hota hai but ab nhi lagta kyunki humko karna hi represent jail ko hia. Hum soch badalni hai ki har koi gunehgar nhi hota. Insan ko badla bhi jaa skta hai, added Ashish. “We are all one. Galtiyan sabse hoti hai but insane change karskte hain.”

Folk to Rap, How Naya Savera Evolved

It was an uphill task to start a life anew with music. Lack of amenities, knowledge and resources was a challenge.”Jab jail ke anadar the toh enough instrument nhi the. Kafi kam the. But jab humne start kiya toh waha ke founder unhe hume chize dilayi. Jail ke anadar maine film amking bhi sikhi or abhi tak 50 film bhi banayi ai maine or sath mai piano seekh or Bhagvad geet ko rap mai convert krke bhi krta hun, said Ashish proudly.

As the conversation furthered, we discovered an interesting thing about Ashish. He has made a rap out of Bhagavad Geeta! A holy scripture that is not easy to read or comprehend has been simplified by Ashihs and helps children to learn it the musical way. He believes that the message of Geet should reach every one and it is his way to contribute to it.

Even with basic instruments, talented musicians have carved their genre into music. While they do sing mainstream Hindi songs, singing bhajans of Kabir is what they love. It is peaceful and serene to them. Naya Saver mainly focuses on Kabir and folk songs and wishes to remain rooted to their Indianess.

Recently the trio performed at the Rural Renaissance Fest at Dilli Haat organized by the Village Squaire.

