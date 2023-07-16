Home

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure recently opened up on his liver Cancer diagnosis.

Atul Parchure Opens up on His Cancer Diagnosis: Atul Parchrure known for his comic roles in movies and series recently opened up on his Cancer diagnosis. The actor who has been in the entertainment industry for more than thirty years was diagnosed with liver Cancer. Atul revealed about the initial symptoms and the challenges he faced when his condition was initially misdiagnosed. He also spoke about his health complications and the medical advice he took during his treatment. Atul made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar and Naseeruddin Shah starrer Bedardi. He is also known for acting in the satirical mystical comedy Yum Hain Hum, where he played Chitragupt.

Atul, in an interaction with an entertainment portal said, “I had completed 25 years of my wedding. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn’t able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some medicine but they didn’t help me. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong. I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, ‘Yes, you will’,” as reported by Pinkvilla. The report also quoted the actor as he told, “My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. I couldn’t even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I’d get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn’t survive.”

In The Kapil Sharma Show, when singer-rapper Badshah came to the show, Atul portrayed him as part of his skit.

