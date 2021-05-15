Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti took to social media sharing how the coronavirus-induced lockdown has impacted her life and career. The actor revealed that she is unemployed and is battling Endometriosis since 2011. Also Read - Sugandha Mishra Shares Her Mesmerising Pictures From Bridal Photoshoot And It's All About 'Sugz Ka Swag'

Sumona Chakravarti took to Instagram and shared a post-workout picture of herself. She mentioned how she is jobless these days but is able to feed her family. "I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms'in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally," she wrote.

Sumona also disclosed that she has been suffering from Endometriosis since 2011 and that it is important for her not to stress. "Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well-being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me," she added.

With her post, Sumona also talked about how television and Bollywood look glamorous but are always not the same. “Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight,” the actor said. She went on to say that though these are difficult times for all of us, love, compassion and kindness are what we all need. ”We’ll sail through this storm as well,” she concluded.

On the work front, Sumona was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She had worked in several other television shows including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.