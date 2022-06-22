The Kapil Sharma Show team off to Canada: The Kapil Sharma Show’ crew members including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and captain of the ship Kapil Sharma jetted off to Canada for their live comedy shows. Kapil on his Instagram shared a series of pictures, where the whole crew can be seen all excited for their upcoming Canada tour. Sharing these pictures, the ‘Firangi’ actor wrote, “Flying to Vancouver now.. can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada”. The photo sees Kapil and team visibly excited to perform after so long.Also Read - FIFA Announces 16 Host Cities For 2026 World Cup Across USA, Canada, Mexico

Check Out ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Crew Posing At The Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



In the pictures, Kapil Sharma can be seen posing with his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team members Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda. Soon as the post was shared, sans swamped into the comment section and pour wishes to the whole team for their upcoming tour. “We are waiting for you and looking forward to see you at PNE” a Canadian follower commented. Also Read - Govinda Finally Forgives Krushna Abhishek: ‘You Are Always Forgiven, Please Relax'

Kiku Sharda also shared an in-flight video of the crew, he wrote: All set for the bombastic shows in Canada. Buy your tickets NOW Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti's Throwback Video As Child Actor In Aamir Khan-Manisha Koirala Starrer Mann Movie Goes Viral- Watch Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

Meanwhile, Kapil recently also shared ‘Kapil Sharma Live’ show details of the Canada tour on his Instagram account. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team will be arriving in Vancouver and Toronto for their upcoming show. Post Canada, the team members will be leaving for the USA tour as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



On a related note, Team ‘TKSS’ wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show, in which the star cast of the upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ arrived and had a fun chat with all the team members.

The 41-year-old comedian, on the last episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, promised all his fans that he will be back with the new season of the show soon after returning from the world tour.