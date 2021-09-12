Bollywood: Actor Kangana Ranaut was seen in The Kapil Sharma’s Show on Saturday to promote her latest movie Thalaivii. In a friendly banter, the host reminded Kangana Ranaut about her opinion on social media. In earlier shows, Kangana disliked people who used to ‘waste time’ on social media.Also Read - Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Her Role In Thalaivii, Not Kangana Ranaut, Reveals Simi Garewal

It was in 2017 when Kangana had accompanied actor Shahid Kapoor to promote their movie Rangoon. She used to word velle (idle) for people who were active on social media. In coneversation with Kapil, she said," Mujhe aisa lagta hai jaise social media pe saare velle log hote hain jinko kuch kaam nahi hota karne ko," (I think that people who are on social media are idle and have no jobs). She further added," Ye saare velle log Twitter, Facebook, Instagram pe rehte hai aur khud pe inhone kitne case bhi karwa liye hain," (Idle people can be found on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and have even got into legal causes because of this).

After watching this short clip, Kangana laughed her heart out. According to news, she had joined Twitter in 2020 and was later permanently banned for her controversial tweets. When asked about her views and if she still held true to her words, Thalaivii actress revealed that her opinion about Twitter in 2017 was the same and right. She joined Twitter due to coronavirus lockdown.

She said that whatever she said was true. Before covid-19, she was really busy and after covid-19, she was velli (idle). Kangana lived a short life on Twitter. She existed on the app for not even six months and is now permanently barred. Almost 200 legal cases were filed against her daily.

After being banned on Twitter, the actress is now active on Instagram and Koo app.