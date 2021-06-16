Mumbai: India’s popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a bang. The new season’s details are out and we are excited to share this piece of information. The Kapil Sharma Show will be returning soon with its new and old casts. The show stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma. A few days ago, Krushna Abhishek revealed on social media that he cannot wait to resume shooting of the upcoming season and now it has finally begun pre-production. He had posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda. Also Read - Will Sunil Grover Work With Kapil Sharma Ever Again? This Is What He Has To Say

Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda had their first meeting with the creative team and looked over-excited about their comeback after The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in January 2021."Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda", Krushna wrote.

It has been reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will go on-air from the first month of July. The tentative date will be July 21. Also, the team has started shooting for the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show from May 15.

Kapil Sharma earlier shared details about the new season of the comedy show. “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment”, Kapil said.

The last episode of the show was aired on January 31, 2021, which was right before Kapil became a father for the second time. The new season will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay.