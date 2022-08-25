The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma is finally back with his crazy team as his fans are super excited about the new season of his comic-caper show. The Kapil Sharma Show is soon to be back with the rib-tickling fun episodes in a brand new format. As there were a lot of speculations and curiosity regarding the show, the makers dropped a hilarious promo as an announcement video about The Kapil Sharma Show‘s new season. The video features Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. The viral clip has a hospital setup where Kapil lies down on the bed as a patient.Also Read - Kapil Sharma REACTS To Boycott Bollywood Trend: 'Arre Yaar Please! Mereko Uncomfortable'- Watch Video

Kapil Sharma is Back With His Crazy Gang

In the video Kapil is unable to recognize his family and well wishers. As he looks at Chandan, Kiku and Sumona who plays his wife but is clueless. Kapil identifies Sumona as Behenji (sister), when everybody tells him that she is his wife. As he sees a glamorous girl standing at the door with a flower bouquet, he is about to hug her. Archana stops him and taunts he recognizes every woman other than his wife. Kapil then takes a jibe at her and points out at her apple saying, “Atleast leave the patient’s food in hospital.” It later appears on the screen that The Kapil Sharma Show premiers on September 10. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Quits The Kapil Sharma Show, Won't Be Part Of Upcoming New Season, Here's Why

The Kapil Sharma Show is a stand-up and chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma. It features several celebs from the entertainment world.

