The Kapil Sharma Show actors Sugandha Mishra and popular comedian Sanket Bhosale are engaged now. The most-loved duo is all set to tie the knots soon, as they announced their engagement on social media today, leaving their fans surprised. The couple remained silent about their relationship for years. Also Read - Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Boy, Mother-Son Doing Fine

On Saturday, Sugandha took to her Instagram and announcing about her engagement, she wrote, ““ @drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Having a Second Baby With Ginni Chatrath, Confirms His Show Going Off-Air

Check out her Instagram post here

While Sanket shared the news with the caption that read, “Found my SunShine @sugandhamishra23 #Love #Life #GettingMarried #Hitched” (sic)

Check it out here

How did their love story begin?

Even though Sanket and Sugandha have been linked together many times as their presence in each other’s lives on social media did all the talking, they were always tight-lipped about this. In fact, both of them have always maintained that they are very good friends.

The couple, however, is yet to reveal their wedding plans. The rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2017 when media reports suggested the pair had been dating since 2016 and was ready to tie the knot.

Sugandha in one her earlier media interviews spoke about her equation with Sanket. She said that they are very good friends. “We are very good friends, and woh jo ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ ka dialogue hai na, ki “dosti ki hai, nibhani padegi”. Toh dosti nibha rahe hain! Our chemistry is really nice, also with respect to work. Main aur kuchh nahi keh sakti,” she said.

Known for his excellent mimicry on Sanjay Dutt, Sanket has also made a mark on the audience. Not just a comedian, but Sugandha is also a professional singer and has worked with both Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. On the work front, both Sugandha and Sanket had co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017. They were also last seen together in Sunil Grover’s Gangs of Filmistaan.