The Kapil Sharma Show: Ever since the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show was announced, the audience has been mulling over actor Sumona Chakravarti's comeback into it. However, she was neither part of the promos that are currently going viral on social media nor did she appear in any picture that the cast of the show posted online last month. However, seems like all this was really a facade to create the buzz and Sumona is indeed a part of the new season.

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who is returning as the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show revealed in his latest interview with Aaj Tak that Sumona is definitely a part of the new show but her avatar has been kept under the wraps because of how interesting and different it looks now. The actor added that people who are thinking that she will not be seen in the new season are in for a big surprise. She was quoted as saying, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona."

Archana also talked about having a new member in the show. She said that there's only one new actor – Sudesh Lahiri – who has joined the cast and the rest of the members remain the same. "At present, only Sudesh Lahiri's entry has taken place in the show. The rest of the team is old…The set on the show is new…You will see Kapil Sharma's family extension. You will see a little new background on the set," she said.

As per the new format, the cast has now resorted to virtual interactions and the set has been changed entirely. Earlier last month, Kapil had shared a picture of himself posing with the cast in which they were seen at a COVID vaccination centre asking ‘are you vaccinated?’

Meanwhile, Sumona has played the role of Bhoori, Kapil’s wife on the show. She has not said anything about the rumours of her not being a part of the show. However, she made a cryptic post the other day during the rising speculations and wrote, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So, find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back (sic).”

Are you excited to see Sumona back on The Kapil Sharma Show? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the show!