Mumbai: Indian politician and a former television actress and producer Smriti Irani was stopped from entering the set of The Kapil Sharma Show. There are various reports that suggest Smrti was supposed to appear as a guest on the show but she didn't shoot due to a misunderstanding. The security guard at the Kapil Sharma Show set was unaware that the Minister of Women and Child Development of India will be coming.

A report in News18 said the gatekeeper thought why will the minister come without any security or bouncers. Irani waited for half and hour and then left the place as she had a flight to catch. As soon as Kapil Sharma came to know about the whole incident, he slammed the guard and apologised Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, Smriti is all set to make her debut as an author. A close friend of Irani, Ekta Kapoor praised her on social media and revealed how proud she was of her. She even shared a glimpse of Smriti Irani's new book Lal Sallaam. "She is special in many ways Iv seen her as a leader-focused driven strong resilient but Iv also seen her soft compassionate empathetic to ppl who r not even in her life ( her old co tv colleagues) ! No one knows art world economics n human psychology like her n yet she stands nonchalant when ppl questioned it cause of her humble n tv background! N now she is breaking new ground by turning author ! How do u manage all this ! ? I think cause u believe ! To someone I'm so proud to know here is a book I'm waiting to read #Repost with @fastsave_photo_video credit: @smritiiraniofficial In the dense forest of a dusty town in Central India where violence looms, a cop is on a mission to bring to justice the mastermind behind #LalSalaam", wrote the caption.