Home

Entertainment

The Kashmir Files Actress Bhasha Sumbli Takes a Sly Jibe at ‘Nepotism in Bollywood’: ‘Industry Prefers Dumber People’

The Kashmir Files Actress Bhasha Sumbli Takes a Sly Jibe at ‘Nepotism in Bollywood’: ‘Industry Prefers Dumber People’

The Kashmir Files actress Bhasha Sumbli recently took a sly jibe at 'nepotism' and said Bollywood prefers 'dumber people.'

The Kashmir Files Actress Bhasha Sumbli Takes a Sly Jibe at 'Nepotism in Bollywood': 'Industry Prefers Dumber People'

Bhasha Sumbli Takes a Dig at ‘Nepotism’: Bhasha Sumbli won accolades for her soulful portrayal of Sharda Pandit in The Kashmir Files. The actress was praised for her depiction of victim from the Kashmiri Pandits genocide. Her character portrayal in one of the most hard-hitting films of Indian cinema was hailed by the audiences. Apart from Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher, Bhasha’s acting prowess also had a huge impact on cinephiles. The The Kashmir Files actress recently spoke about the struggles faced by outsiders in Bollywood and nepotism. She alleged that the film industry preferred ‘dumber people’ while talented actors are ‘isolated’.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT BHASHA SUMBLI’S VIRAL VIDEO ON ‘NEPOTISM’:

VIDEO | “Hindi film industry prefers dumber people to make the dumb people look better; the dumb majority of stars try to isolate actors who stand out because of their talent,” says ‘The Kashmir Files’ actress Bhasha Sumbli. pic.twitter.com/kZwsTgd0e4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2023

You may like to read

BHASHA SUMBLI TAKES JIBE AT ‘NEPOTISM IN BOLLYWOOD’

Bhasha, in an interaction with PTI said, “The audience is made to see some faces repeatedly, it is an example of nepotism. This is why you lose faith in talent. You feel if these people only have to go forward then there’s no space for real talent to actually come (out). If there is some space then they have to make (that) space, example Irrfan (Khan).” She further added, “When I was not in films, I used to sit with my batchmates from the theatre in Bombay and say ‘Let me just get one chance then I will prove myself and get a lot of work.’ But, reality turned out to be something else. You don’t get work even after proving yourself. Why? Hindi film industry prefers dumber people to make the dumb people look better; the dumb majority of stars try to isolate actors who stand out because of their talent. it’s a very unfortunate state of affairs.”

Bhasha’s character Sharda was inspired by the real life story of Girija Tickoo. The film also starred Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Atul Srivastava, Prakash Belawadi and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Bhasha Sumbli, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES