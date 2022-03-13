The Kashmir Files Box Office: The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri released on March 11 has seen amazing success in theatres. The film is set in 1990, during the Kashmir uprising, and stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty. It depicts the severe hardship that Kashmiri Pandits faced during the time. It had a significant increase in box office receipts on its second day. This pushed the film’s overall earnings past Rs 12 crores, a significant sum considering the film’s short run.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Gives Tough Competition to Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam on Day 1 at Hindi Box Office- Detailed Report

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the picture had a spectacular increase of 139 percent over its opening day take, grossing over Rs 8 crores. He tweeted, "TheKashmirFiles is sensational, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, highest ever growth [Day 2] since 2020… East, West, North, South, #BO is on (fire emoji)… This film is unstoppable… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr. #India biz… Fantastic

Check this out:

#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL, biz more than doubles on Day 2… Registers 139.44% growth, HIGHEST EVER GROWTH [Day 2] *since 2020*… East, West, North, South, #BO is on 🔥🔥🔥… This film is UNSTOPPABLE… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr. #India biz… FANTASTIC! pic.twitter.com/GHS5RqP7dS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2022

Also Read - The Kashmir Files Review: The Vivek Agnihotri Directorial is Not For Faint-Hearted

As per box office, India reports, the film stood out in Gujarat, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The Mumbai circuit grossed moreover 3 crore net on day two, up from 1.25 crore net on day one. The film has made 12 crores in its first two days, and Sunday is expected to be even bigger, as multiplexes in all major cities appear to be nearing capacity.

Here is a detailed day-wise report:

Day 1 – Rs 3.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 8.50 crore

Total – Rs 12.05 crore

The Kashmir Files had a phenomenal opening weekend at the movie office. Huge audiences flocked to the theatres on the second day to see the film. It even outperformed other films currently showing in theatres in several areas. While The Kashmir Files had a limited release, the number of screens and shows has since been raised due to popular demand.

Watch this space for box office updates on ‘The Kashmir Files.’