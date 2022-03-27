The Kashmir Files Box Office: The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri is a massive success. The Anupam Kher starrer’s performance on its third Friday is an amazing Rs 219.08 crore, after a phenomenal opening week. The film is likely to gain some traction over the weekend before slowing down during the week. Regardless of the film’s eventual box office gross, it has managed to defy even the most optimistic projections.Also Read - RRR Box Office Collection Day 2: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus in Hindi Estimates Rs 24 Crores - See Detailed Report

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files is running strong on its third Saturday despite a strong opponent – S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]… Excellent growth… Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]… Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz."

#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]… Excellent growth… Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]… Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/utF6b23pac — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2022

Akshay Kumar on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files

After topping the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files has become India’s most grossing Bollywood release following the Covid-19 pandemic. RRR is now posing a serious competition to it which collected over Rs 250 crore on Day 1.

The film that will cross Rs 250 crores in the coming days is based on the experiences of Kashmiri Pandits during the unrest in Kashmir in 1990. The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community is based on video interviews with the first-generation victims of the genocide. It’s a heartbreaking story about Kashmiri pandits’ anguish, agony, struggle, and trauma, as well as eye-opening facts about religion, politics, and mankind.

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli star in The Kashmir Files. Several states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Tripura, have declared the film tax-free.

Watch this space for more updates on The Kashmir Files!