The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 8: At the box office, The Kashmir Files has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. It is already racing towards the Rs 150 crore threshold, which it should reach by the conclusion of the second weekend. The film is causing havoc at theatres around the country, and revenue is only likely to increase through the weekend. The Kashmir Files made Rs 19.15 crore on March 18, Holi. The total box office receipts have now reached Rs 116.45 crore. On its eighth day, The Kashmir Files set a new record for the most views in a single day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film continues to receive the love with advance bookings for the second Saturday.

The Kashmir Files Crosses Rs 100 Crore at Box Office, Becomes 5th Film to do That in Post-Pandemic Times

In barely a week, the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film hit the Rs 100-crore barrier, shattering all previous records. On Holi, March 18, the film earned Rs 19 crore, bringing the total box office collection to Rs 116 crore. As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files creates history as the film is at par with Bahubaali 2.

Friday- Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday- Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday- Rs 15.10 crore

Monday- Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday- Rs 18 crore

Wednesday- Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday- Rs 18.05 crore

Friday- Rs 19.15 crore

Total- Rs 116.45 crore

In Week 1, The Kashmir Files shatters all existing records and sets new ones. The exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir unrest in 1990 is the subject of The Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film.

Watch this space for more box office updates on The Kashmir Files!