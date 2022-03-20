The Kasmir Files Box Office Collection Day 9: The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has maintained its box office dominance. Since its March 11 release, the film has shattered all records. In barely seven days, the film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark. The Kashmir Files is now likely to gross more than Rs 175 crore. It apparently grossed Rs 24.80 crore on Day 8, bringing the total box office receipts to Rs 141.25 crore. According to the box office India, The Kashmir Files is basically comparable to Bahubali: The Conclusion‘s second weekend and Bachchhan Pandey‘s competition.Also Read - The Kashmir Files: IAS Niyaz Khan Says Filmmakers Should Also Highlight Killings of Muslims

As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, The Kashmir Files is a one-horse race. In his tweet he wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*… Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*… There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr – ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz (sic)."

Check this out:



Check the day-wise breakup of The Kashmir Files:

Friday- Rs 3.55 crore

Saturday- Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday- Rs 15.10 crore

Monday- Rs 15.05 crore

Tuesday- Rs 18 crore

Wednesday- Rs 19.05 crore

Thursday- Rs 18.05 crore

Friday- Rs 19.15 crore

Saturday- Rs 24.80 crore

Total- Rs 141.25 crore

The Kashmir Files is a factual narrative of the atrocities perpetrated against Kashmiri Pandits during the conflict in Kashmir in 1990. It is a genuine account based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit Community victims. It’s a heartbreaking story about Kashmiri pandits’ anguish, suffering, hardship, and trauma, and it raises important concerns about democracy, religions, politics, and mankind.

