The Kashmir Files Controversy: Pallavi Joshi Calls Nadav Lapid ‘Genocide Denier’ | Full Statement

The Kashmir Files controversy: Actor and producer of the film, Pallavi Joshi, releases a long statement, thanking the people for supporting their film. She calls Nadam Lapid the 'genocide denier'.

The Kashmir Files Controversy: The Kashmir Files actor and producer Pallavi Joshi criticised filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling the film ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’. The actor released a statement in which she accused the Israeli filmmaker of using a creative platform like IFFI to ascertain his ‘political agendas’.

On Monday evening, Lapid, who’s the jury head at IFFI this year, spoke at the closing ceremony of the event. He said the jury received 14 different films as nominations but the 15th one felt disturbing and inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of the festival. His statement read, “That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life (sic).”

PALLAVI JOSHI’S STATEMENT ON NADAV LAPID CALLING THE KASHMIR FILES ‘VULGAR PROPAGANDA’

On Tuesday noon, Pallavi in her statement called Lapid a ‘genocide denier’. She further accused the international community of being ‘silent’ on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandit community for years now. A part of her long statement read, “For decades, the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India’s story truthfully and objectively (sic).”

She also spoke on behalf of her husband and the director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Pallavi said, “Vivek and I were always aware that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way the people of India rose to defend ‘The Kashmir Files’ against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier (sic).”

The actor added that she’s thankful for all those who have shown support for the film’s idea and the team’s spirit in telling the story. Pallavi wrote, “I would like to assure our audience and supporters that ‘The Kashmir Files‘ remains a people’s film. I also want to thank the Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and the Consul General Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support. I Am Buddha stands for India and we will continue the path of truth and resilience to keep making meaningful cinema with original Indian content (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Joshi (@pallavijoshiofficial)

The video of Nadav Lapid making the contentious statement at the festival went viral on social media and generated polarising views. While some appreciated the filmmaker for being fearless in the country and speaking his mind about a film in front of government officials, many also felt that he insulted the Kashmiri Pandit community.

NAOR GILON’S STATEMENT ON FILMMAKER NADAV LAPID CRITICISING THE KASHMIR FILES

On Tuesday morning, Naor Gilon, the Ambassador of Israel to India, condemned Lapid’s statements against The Kashmir Files and tweeted to say that he was ‘ashamed’. He added, “The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being, I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship (sic).”

ANUPAM KHER’S STATEMENT ON NADAV LAPID CALLING THE KASHMIR FILES A VULGAR PROPAGANDA

Anupam Kher also released a video, criticising the statement. In a media interaction on Tuesday morning, he said, “If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmir Pandits is also real. It’s very shameful for him to make a statement like that, especially when he himself represents the Jewish community that has suffered from the holocaust. He has also caused pain to people of his own community who did the same struggle as the Kashmiri Pandits a few years back (sic).”