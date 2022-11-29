The Kashmir Files Controversy: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Supports Nadav Lapid

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came out in defense of IFFI jury chief Nadav Lapid.

The Kashmir Files Controversy: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Supports Nadav Lapid

The Kashmir Files Controversy: Ever since the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid slammed Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, and labeled it as ‘propaganda’, the internet has become a place where all the discussions have happened. Terming The Kashmir Files as propaganda by one party against another, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came out in defense of Nadav Lapid. “This is true about The Kashmir Files… It was propaganda by one party against another… The maximum number of killings in Kashmir have taken place after this film. Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel were killed… But, a party and the government were busy with publicity,” said Raut to media persons.

Sanjay Raut asked where The Kashmir Files people were when the killings were going on in Kashmir, with even the children of Kashmiri Pandits launching an agitation. “Nobody stepped forward then… and there were no plans for a ‘Kashmir Files 2.0’ then… Let them make it,” said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader’s comments came a day after the 53rd IFFI-2022 jury head Lapid lashed out at the inclusion of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the list labelling it as “a vulgar, propaganda film, inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival”.

The Israeli film-maker also observed at the closing ceremony in Goa how the jury was “disturbed and shocked” that the film was screened at the festival, inciting a row in different circles.

Lapid’s comments attracted condemnation from the Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon while a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has lodged a complaint seeking action in the matter.