The Kashmir Files Controversy: Who is Filmmaker Nadav Lapid?

The Kashmir Files controversy: Meet Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid whose statement on The Kashmir Files at IFFI Goa has created havoc on social media.

The Kashmir Files Controversy Who is Filmmaker Nadav Lapid

Who is Nadav Lapid: Filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s statement on the Indian film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has drawn polarising views across the world. The Israeli filmmaker was speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2022 in Goa when he called the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial a ‘vulgar propaganda.’ Acting as the jury chairman of the International Competition section of IFFI, Lapid said they received the film’s nomination but were ‘shocked and disturbed’ to see an ‘inappropriate’ film at a prestigious film festival.

A video from the festival that is going viral features him making the contentious statement. His full statement reads, “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had cinematic qualities… and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival (sic).”

Chair of the Jury of Goa Film Festival says that the Jury felt that Kashmir Files was a vulgar propaganda film, inappropriate for the film festival pic.twitter.com/FKTF93ZlRY — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) November 28, 2022

The statement comes from a filmmaker who’s world-renowned for having a commentary on the socio-political fabric of various states in his stories. A student of Philosophy, Lapid has been mindful of including philosophical elements in his directorial. He has helmed 13 films in his career spanning two decades and a few of his notable works include Policeman (2011), Kindergarten Teacher (2014), Synonyms (2019), and Ahed’s Knee (2021) among others.

MEET NADAV LAPID, ISRAELI FILMMAKER AT THE HEART OF THE KASHMIR FILES CONTROVERSY

In his film Synonymous which won the biggest accolade ‘Golden Bear Award’ at the Berlin Film Festival, he tries to explore his own constant conflict with his identity as Jewish and his relationship with Israel, his homeland. After completing his initial studies at the Tel Aviv University in Israel and finishing the compulsory Israeli Defence Forces service, Lapid moved to Paris only to come back to Israel to study further.

His film Synonymous is considered an ‘exaggerated autobiographical story’. It follows a young Israeli man who moves to Paris after completing his mandatory defense service and tries to explore his identity as a Jewish man in the world. The man always keeps a french thesaurus close to him and refuses to speak Hebrew.

While the dichotomy between his identity and his complicated relationship with his own state is visible in most of his stories, his love for his ethnicity and heritage also covers a major part of his filmmaking style. His stories are critical of Israel’s military system that in his view resists the freedom of the citizens.

Nadav Lapid is the son of writer Haim Lapid and editor Era Lapid.