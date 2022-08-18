The Kashmir Files is ‘Hate Mongering’ Garbage, Says Filmmaker: Vivek Agnihotri’s recent remarks against Anurag Kashyap didn’t go down too well with Bad Boys Billionaire maker Dylan Mohan Gray. Recently Vivek had reacted to Anurag’s Oscar nomination prediction statement. Anurag, in one of his interviews had said that RRR could be the best choice for an Oscar nomination and he hopes they don’t send The Kashmir Files. The The Kashmir Files director responded to Anurag’s remarks in a quote tweet and called the latter the ‘leader’ of ‘the genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood.’ Now Dylan has replied to Vivek in a quote tweet and said that The Kashmir Files is ‘revisionist’, ‘hate-mongering’ ‘garbage’. He also stated that the film on Kashmiri Pandit genocide has no artistic merit and would be a further embarrassment to India.Also Read - Dobaaraa Trailer 2: Taapsee Pannu’s Timeless Thriller Mystery Continues - Watch Video

Dylan captioned his post as, “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name.” He followed up his tweet with hashtags ‘you’re welcome’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’. In a separate tweet, Dylan added, “Though RRR is also vile and sadistic, so not much of a step up.” Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's RRR Oscar Nomination Prediction, Calls Him 'Genocide-Denier'

For more updates on Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files, check out this space at India.com. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Poses With Both His Ex-Wives Kalki Koechlin & Aarti Bajaj, Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Has An 'Iconic' Reaction