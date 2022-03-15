Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is been getting a lot of praises on social media. The film starring Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit and Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta, was released on March 11 and loved by the critics. TKF had been rated 9.9/10 on popular website hosting film and television audience reviews- IMDb. However, after a few days, the rating system for The Kashmir Files changed to 8.3/10.Also Read - Kashmir Files Showed The Truth Which Was Suppressed For Years: PM Modi

A message on the IMDb page of The Kashmir Files reads, "Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied." With over 2 lakh votes, the rating stands at 8.3. While 94% of people gave it a 10 rating, 4% of people rated it 1. A further note on the website read, "IMDb publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. The simplest way to explain it is that although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or 'weight') on the final rating. When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system. To ensure that our rating mechanism remains effective, we do not disclose the exact method used to generate the rating."

Director of The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and reacted on the same. He wrote, "THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL".

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022



On Tuesday, The Kashmir Files was recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP parliamentary party meeting. He said it was a very good film and that more such movies should be made. “The Kashmir Files is a very good movie. All of you should watch it. More such movies should be made,” PM Modi said.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s. It is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.