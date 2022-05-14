The Kashmir Files on ZEE5: Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files was released on streaming platform Zee5 on Friday. The film, which received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, will be available in four languages—Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The Kashmir Files broke several records at the box office by becoming the first post-pandemic Hindi movie that crossed the 300-crore mark. With its digital debut on ZEE5, the movie will be accessible to audiences across the globe in multiple languages and in Indian Sign Language as well.Also Read - John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Takes a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show: It Doesn’t Translate to Ticket Sales

ZEE5 sets a world record and becomes the first OTT platform to release a Bollywood commercial film with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation, making it accessible for deaf people. The ISL interpretation for 'The Kashmir Files' was carried out by ISH News. Marking this initiative, ZEE5 organised a special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' in Indian Sign Language and saw a turnaround of 500 people with a hearing impairment. The special screening was graced by the Director, Vivek Agnihotri along with his wife and actor, Pallavi Joshi, and actor, Darshan Kumaar.

Watch The Kashmir Files – Indian Sign Language Version Trailer:



Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5 our mission has been to educate and empower our viewers with quality content choices and as a futuristic brand we did see a significant share of our audiences are left uncatered due to the absence of inclusive features. The Kashmir Files is a story depicting a part of India’s history that should be made accessible for everyone to watch. We are happy to have organised a special screening for the specially-abled viewers as we welcome our new audiences on ZEE5; in line with our vision to create an inclusive ecosystem and democratize content consumption across the globe.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri said, “We are glad that The Kashmir Files reached out to and resonated with so many people across the world, and now with ZEE5’s one-of-a-kind movie, the movie will be accessible not only in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada but also in Indian Sign Language. This is a story which must be told, and I am glad that ZEE5 is helping us do that with their reach and network.”

Actor Darshan Kumaar said, “The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching story of pain, suffering, and struggle. I believe everyone should know about this story as it’s a reminder to the people of the world to stand united and fight against brutal acts of terrorism. It gives us a message to live in harmony and make this world a better place to live in. As this movie is very close to my heart, I am extremely happy that The Kashmir Files has reached our specially-abled audiences and I hope to receive a lot of love from them.”

Krishna, a young college student, sets out on a quest to learn the truth in this heartbreaking story that conveys the agony, sorrow, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles, The Kashmir Files premiered on 13th May, only on ZEE5.

