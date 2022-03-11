The Kashmir Files Review: In April 2019, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files had hit the big screens. The movie did well at the box office and even won two National Awards for Best Supporting Actress (Pallavi Joshi) and Best Dialogues (Agnihotri). Now, the filmmaker’s new film titled The Kashmir Files is all set to release in theatres on March 11 and it stars industry veterans like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and impeccable actors like Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. The Tashkent Files had impressed the critics and the audience’s expectations are high. Does The Kashmir Files meet the same? Find out in our review below…Also Read - 'Ye Sach Nahi Hai'! Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet About Not Being Invited to His Comedy Show

Krishna (Darshan Kumar) comes to Kashmir from Delhi to fulfill the last wish of his grandfather Pushkar Nath Pandit (Anupam Kher). Krishna stays at his grandfather's friend Brahma Dutt's (Mithun Chakraborty) house, and other friends of Pushkar have also gathered there. The movie then goes in flashback and showcases how in the early 1990s, Kashmiri Pandits were threatened and were forced to leave their homes. Krishna has no idea about what happened with his family during those tough days. How things unfold in front of him, details of what Kashmiri Pandits went through, form the rest of the story…

What’s hot?

In 2020, a film named Shikara directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. While Chopra had decided to tell the story with a backdrop of a love story, Agnihotri has taken a different route. He has written and narrated the story in a dark and very hard-hitting manner. He takes us into a totally different world. There are scenes that will give you goosebumps and it will keep you on the edge of the seat.

Performances were the highlight of The Tashkent Files, and even in The Kashmir Files, actors take the film a notch higher. Anupam Kher has proved his mettle previously in many films, and as Pushkar Nath Pandit he once again proves that he is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry. Pallavi Joshi won a National Award for her performance in The Tashkent Files, and once again she has given an award-winning performance in The Kashmir Files. Darshan Kumar leaves a strong impact with his act as a student leader; especially in the climax. Mithun Chakraborty is aptly cast and does full justice to his role. A special mention to Chinmay Mandlekar, for his excellent performance as Farooq Ahmed.

What’s Not?

The runtime of the film is 2 hours and 50 minutes. It could have been trimmed easily by 20 minutes. Also, the pace is a bit slow, and better background music would have done wonders for the film. The Kashmir Files is not for the faint-hearted; it’s disturbing and gruesome as it details stories of the past.

Verdict:

The Kashmir Files is a hard-hitting film that tries to unearth the dark reality of an era gone by. It is not for the faint-hearted as it gets disturbing and gruesome while detailing stories of the past.

Ratings: 3/5

Review by Murtuza Iqbal