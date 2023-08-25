Home

How The Kashmir Files-Sardar Udham’s National Award Win Paves Way For More Experimental Cinema

The Kashmir Files and Sardar Udham's National Award win has paved way for more experimental and unconventional cinema.

The Kashmir Files National Award Win Paves Way For Experimental Cinema: The 69th National Film Awards was held at National Media Centre in New Delhi to acknowledge the work of artists in Indian cinema. The National Awards 2023 were iconic due to the fact that films from both Hindi and regional cinema got equal recognition. RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, Sardar Udham, Shershaah, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s big win proves Indian cinema has surpassed the language barrier. However, it is the success of The Kashmir Files and Sardar Udham which has paved way for more experimental storytelling. Both are period films that follow the unconventional filmmaking pattern.

THE KASHMIR FILES RETOLD THE 1990 KASHMIRI PANDITS GENOCIDE

The Kashmir Files was heavily opposed by a section of politicians, activists, filmmakers and actors who called it a propaganda film. The film is based on the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits as a result of violence and riots by armed militants in Kashmir valley. It focused on a JNU student who is from Kashmiri Pandit origin trying to come to terms with his inner conflict. His journey from being manipulated by his professor to realizing the harsh reality of Kashmiri Pandits genocide has been depicted in the film. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial follows a non-linear filmmaking pattern. From the period of 1989-90 to 2020, the story goes on back and forth. The intersection of past and present resonated with the movie-goers as the historical drama went on to become the biggest hits of 2022.

SARDAR UDHAM AND THE KASHMIR FILES FOLLOW NON-LINEAR STORYTELLING PATTERN

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role brought back the horrors of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The bloodshed and violence against peaceful protesters by General Dwyer and Sardar Udham Singh’s revenge against the British Empire was hailed by cinephiles. Vicky’s performance as revolutionary Udham Singh is considered one of his most soulful movie roles. Apart from the acting prowess, the brutality during the Jallianwala Bagh incident was filmed with utmost realism. Similar, to The Kashmir Files, Sardar Udham also keeps on moving from present to past and vice-versa. It captures the contrast between Sardar Udham being a simpleton to a revolutionary who would go to any extent to seek revenge from Dwyer for his barbaric and inhuman act.

THE KASHMIR FILES AND SARDAR UDHAM HAVE PABED WAY FOR UNCONVENTIONAL CINEMA

Stories like Sardar Udham and The Kashmir Files not only bring the tragic events from history but also change the conventional norms of storytelling. While Sardar Udham helped the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre reach out to a global audience base, The Kashmir Files paved way for an alternate narrative. The latter changed the notion about films based on social issues and Kashmir catering to a specific segment. While the authenticity of facts or creative license is a debatable topic, The Kashmir Files has opened gates for filmmakers and screenwriters who seek creative disruption. Sardar Udham on the other hand has a universal message about justice and humanity which relates to the present-day scenario related to democracy and right to dissent.

The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration. Sardar Udham bagged the National Awards in five prominent categories including the Best Hindi Film.

