The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam Hindi Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam have hit the theatres on March 11, 2022 and they are roaring at the Box Office. After giving us a solid and hard-hitting The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri has released yet another riveting truth on Kashmir with The Kashmir Files (TKF). In North India, TKF is performing so good, that it's left behind the Prabhas starrer. Unfortunately, action drama Radhe Shyam has failed to take off in Hindi language

Here’s the detailed report:

The Kashmir Files is directed and produced by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Zee Studio. It tells the true story Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their own land in Kashmir in 1990. The Kashmir Files opened decently in the morning shows but later on the film gathered enough in the evening and night shows, bringing the a solid total of Rs 4 crore (as per early trade reports).

#TheKashmirFiles Box Office Collection Better than #RadheyShyam Early Estimate :- The Kashmir Files – Day 1 :- 6 Cr+ Radhe Shyam – Day 1 :- 5 Cr#Prabhas #VivekAgnihotri #DarshanKumar — Aman On Movies (@amanonmovies) March 12, 2022



On the other hand, Radhe Shyam is a period love story of a fortune teller who falls for a princess at the backdrop of Italy. It's budget is Rs 300 crores while the Hindi Version has a cost of 50 Crores. The movie directed by Radha Krishna Kumar has performed well in south with a massive business on its opening day. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the response to the film on Day 1 on Twitter. He wrote, "#RadheShyam BIGGEST Indian opener of the year. Created new records in many places. #Prabhas (sic)."

In Hindi language, Radhe Shyam earned just Rs 4.80 crore on Day 1. The good news is that mega-budgeted film did well in Telugu language with collection close to Rs 30 crore. At the end of the day, Radhe Shyam collected a massive Rs 48 crore in all languages.

#RadheShyam

DAY – 1 48.00 Cr India net on its first day for all languages (early estimates). Biggest Opener in 2022 👌#RadheShyamReview #RadheshyamCelebrations @RedGiantMovies_ pic.twitter.com/D0GwRDCIqu — Kollywood Box Office (@OfficeTrack01) March 12, 2022

Watch this space for more updates on the box office collections!