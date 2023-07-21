Home

The Kashmir Files Unreported Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri Brings ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Events of Kashmiri Pandits Genocide

The Kashmir Files Unreported Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri is once again bringing 'heart-wrenching' events of Kashmiri Pandits genocide.

The Kashmir Files Unreported Trailer: The wait is finally over as the trailer of Vivek Agnihotri’ documentary series The Kashmir Files Unreported has been released. The filmmaker who had previously depicted the atrocities endured by Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 genocide is once again back with the unheard stories of the victims. The spine-chilling events narrated by the survivors themselves is showcased in the trailer. Vivek has claimed that the untold events which could not be shown in The Kashmir Files will be a part of The Kashmir Files Unreported. The filmmaker is known for his non-linear style of filmmaking while choosing experimental themes based on socio-political issues.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TRAILER AND TEASER OF THE KASHMIR FILES UNREPORTED:

Unheard. Unseen. Untold.

This story of heart-wrenching cruelty must be told and the voices of Kashmiri pandits must be heard!

The Kashmir files-Unreported, streaming soon on #ZEE5. *Available in select countries#TheKashmirFilesUnreported #ZEE5Global@vivekagnihotri… pic.twitter.com/yI8FvSsFX0 — ZEE5 Global (@ZEE5Global) July 21, 2023

THE KASHMIR FILES UNREPORETD NARRATES THE STORY OF REAL-LIFE VICTIMS

The makers released the trailer and captioned it as, “Unheard. Unseen. Untold. This story of heart-wrenching cruelty must be told and the voices of Kashmiri pandits must be heard! The Kashmir files-Unreported, streaming soon on #ZEE5. *Available in select countries #TheKashmirFilesUnreported #ZEE5Global.” The video gives glimpses of conversations with historians, experts, real life victims and their families. Many survivors are seen breaking down and teary-eyed, while recaaling the horrific memories of Kashmiri Pandits genocide. The promo also highlights the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today.

Vivek’s The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on Dussehra 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files which would be shot later.

Vivek's The Vaccine War is scheduled to release on Dussehra 2023. He is also working on The Delhi Files which would be shot later.

